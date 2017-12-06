Bob Carty’s big break

Good news, everyone! The REAL Bob Carty has signed with a label, New Sound Record in Ringgold, and has a new album in the works that promises to be one of the most impressive releases from Bob to date.

Due out in March, I was lucky enough to hear a sneak preview of a track, “Broken Toys”, and while Bob tells me the single isn’t ready for release yet, I have a hard time guessing what remains to be done with it.

It has “crossover hit” written all over it, a beautifully gutsy piece reminiscent of Petty and Dylan, replete with nasty guitar licks, growly vocals and an angelic duet with label mate Holly Laine, an artist I definitely want to hear more from.

The upcoming album is titled Stranger in the Dark, and you will absolutely read about it here first when it’s ready to go. In the meantime, keep your eye on the Real Bob Carty, he’s going places, and soon.

And if you’re up for a road trip, you can catch Bob this Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Vienna Coffee House in Maryville.