Bohannons Release Party At JJ’s Bohemia

This Saturday at 10 p.m., JJ’s Bohemia hosts the release of Bloodroot, the latest album from Chattanooga’s favorite sons, the Bohannons.

Already receiving rave reviews, Bloodroot marks another raising of the bar by a band that consistently raises the bar with each new release.

The Bohannons will be joined by Nashville’s own Justin and the Cosmics. Some say they’re punk, some say they’re Americana, everyone says they’re badass.

Justin and the Cosmics will be playing the middle set as the Bohannons both open and close the show, a Cosmic sandwich with Special Marty sauce, if you will.

If it were just a regular ol’ show featuring these bands, it would still be worth stealing your grandmother’s car to get there, but as this is a release party for what is going to be one of the best albums of the year (yes, I can say that in April) you might just want to toss granny in the back seat too and wheel her on down for what promises to be a spectacular show you’d ordinarily have to drive a couple hundred miles to see.