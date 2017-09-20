Brake For Eddie Pontiac

The end of an era for the always personable Eddie Pontiac

There’s nothing that will bring a smile and nod of agreement faster to a local Chattanoogan than asking them a simple question—have you ever heard of Eddie Pontiac?

Eddie began his induction into the music culture in the early 80’s, playing with a traveling band regularly at a club called Yesterday’s. From there, he quickly fell in love with Chattanooga, where he eventually met his wife.

As he describes it, “The people had treated me like I was one of theirs from the second I stepped foot here, and that’s what I’ve always liked about this city.”

He began playing regularly as a solo weekend entertainer at El Meson in the early ‘90s. His talented performances and warm personality have earned him a loyal fan base over the years.

“It’s all about having a good time” he explained, “If someone comes in and they’ve had a bad week, and I can make them smile, it automatically makes it worth it.”

After 24 years preforming solo, Eddie announced he would be retiring around the end of September. The entertainer plans to use his newly acquired free time to travel and work on finishing his home studio. He assured me there was “much love to the Ed Heads” out there, and we all will surely miss the vibrant atmosphere Eddie has brought with him over the past three decades.

Eddie Pontiac

Friday & Saturday, 6 p.m.

El Meson

2204 Hamilton Place Blvd.

(423) 894-8726

elmesonrestaurant.com