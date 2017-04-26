Bringing back the Big Band sound & style Saturday at Track 29

Big Band is a style of music that is a bit underappreciated and also wildly unheard of in the 21st century. However, Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox is a group that is bringing big band music back, and they’re adding their own unique twist by playing covers of modern pop, rock, alternative, and even hip hop hits.

Formed in 2011 in the Queens, New York basement of arranger and pianist Scott Bradlee, Postmodern Jukebox got their start when Bradlee and his friends began shooting videos of themselves performing different styles of jazz music.

However, Postmodern Jukebox didn’t really take off until vocalist Robyn Adele Anderson’s cover of “Thrift Shop” by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, which garnered over one million views in its first week on YouTube.

Since then, Postmodern Jukebox has featured 70 different performers and now has more than two million subscribers on their YouTube channel. They post a new swing, jazz, or big band cover of modern music every week.

They’ve sampled Lady Gaga, Blink 182, Britney Spears, and Gorillaz, to name a few. They even dress in styles reminiscent of the early 20th Century to further complete the look and sound of that era.

Postmodern Jukebox will be at Track 29 this Saturday, and with their distinctive style of musical performances, they’re guaranteed to put on a show you won’t get the chance to see anywhere else.

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox

Saturday, 8 p.m.

Track 29

1400 Market St.

(423) 521-2929

track29.co