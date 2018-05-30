Broadway On Gay Street with the Knoxville Gay Men’s Chorus

What’s more fabulous than a chorus of Southern gay men? A chorus of Southern gay men performing Broadway hits, of course.

The Knoxville Gay Men’s Chorus embarks on their first ever regional tour this week, and Chattanooga is their first stop. According to Kyle Schellinger, president of KGMC, patrons of the chorus always wondered why a chorus of gay men had never done show tunes.

Wonder no more, eager patrons—show tunes abound. Founded in 2012, the Chorus’s mission is to “build bridges between the LGBT community and everyone else in East Tennessee,” and to improve the quality of life in the region through the arts.

Although recent events like the legalization of gay marriage and the re-upping of the hit show Queer Eye have been great strides for the LGBTQ community on the national level, KGMC brings gay culture and Broadway tunes to a region that still has a long way to go in terms of acceptance and musical theatre.

Schellinger says that the chorus and the LGBTQ community as a whole are “a big force for acceptance, hope, and love,” which the KGMC strives to bring to East Tennessee.

KGMC will be performing pieces from their program Broadway on Gay Street, including “Book of Mormon”, “Something Rotten”, “Avenue Q”, “Dear Evan Hanson”, “Cats”, and more at Grace Episcopal Church on Belvoir Ave. this Friday at 7:30 p.m.