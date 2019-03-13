Building A Musical Wall

How important is music? It’s a question that is rarely asked, because for many (most) of us, it would be the same as asking how important food, clothing, and shelter are.

But even as important as music may be, there are those among us who do not have access to creating music, even simple music. And that is something a group of UTC students are trying to correct.

Kevin Finch, Matthew Branning, Gary Paradis, and John Crabtree banded together and created what they call the Music Wall. It was in response to a challenge from their professor, Cecelia Wigal, to help solve a problem faced by someone with disabilities and design a device to reduce or even alleviate that problem.

The result was a foam-covered wall that holds 12 cowbells, two triangles, two sets of wind chimes, a wooden xylophone, two tambourines, two cymbals and a steel drum.

“We thought about instruments that would be useful on the shape and structure,” says Paradis. “We agreed on percussion instruments for a couple of reasons. They’re pretty low-maintenance. You don’t have to tune them. They’re pretty durable; they should last a lifetime.”

The Music Wall has found a home at the Ooltewah location of Open Arms Care, which works with those who have intellectual disabilities.

“Since the students installed the wall, I haven’t gone a single day without hearing a client playing its instruments,” says day services manager McKenzie Brandt. “They’re having a blast.”