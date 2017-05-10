Butch Ross releases new CD Found Objects this Saturday at Barking Legs

Butch Ross, the highly regarded local musician and music teacher, has a new CD set to release this Saturday night at the Barking Legs theater and it seems Monty Python presciently described it with, “…and now for something completely different.”

The album is a compilation of Butch’s work that appears outside his albums, one-off tunes and special projects, worthwhile recordings that for one reason or another had found no particular home until now.

In that respect it is similar to the Tom Waits release, Orphans: Bastards, Brawlers and Bawlers.

Some of the songs are unheard outside of their original performance, others are remixes and alternate versions of familiar material and some, as Butch puts it, “are just weird musical experiments that turned out better than expected.”

Whatever the source, there is a story behind every tune and Ross fans will find much to love in this release that offers a peek into what goes on in the dulcimer king’s head.

Ross will be joined by members of the Chattanooga Dulcimer Club. The show starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday and the $15 cover charge includes a CD and reception to follow the performance