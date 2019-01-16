Butch Ross, The Master Of The Dulcimer

Looking for something musically a bit different this Friday night?

Butch Ross, the master of the dulcimer, will be appearing from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Pilgrim Congregational Church as part of their ongoing Pilgrim Music Series. The event is free, though donations are gladly accepted.

A beloved performer and teacher, Ross is well-known for his unique playing style, charming, “aw shucks” demeanor, and commitment to demonstrating the often unexpected versatility of the mountain dulcimer.

A prominent figure in the local music scene, Ross approaches the venerable folk instrument with the attitude that if it’s music (of any style or description,) the dulcimer is the perfect instrument for it. He has yet to disappoint on this front.

Friday night is the perfect opportunity to get up close and personal with one of Chattanooga’s favorite sons. Pilgrim Congregational Church is located at 400 Glenwood Drive in Chattanooga.