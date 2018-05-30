We like to call it "SummerWeen"

Keep your “Christmas in July”, we all know that “Halloween in June” is where it’s at and this June 16th, Lazzy Hellgate, Pinkie the Princess of Pain and friends are bringing it to everyone’s favorite weird watering hole, JJ’s Bohemia.

The lineup so far features perennial favorites Cut Throat Freak Show featuring Jeremy Kinison (just back from a wonderfully ghoulish extended tour of Dubai. Yes, THAT Dubai.)

Joining them will be Scarlett Storm and Eric Odditorium, a recently surfaced and seriously mysterious Emotron, the always lovely surf-horror band Genki Genki Panic, and Chattanooga’s own homegrown band of sadistic psychos, the Subterranean Cirqus.

Aside from the always memorable collection of oddities, human body manipulation, performance art, weirdness and assorted pandemonium, this event will feature the “carving of the jack-o-melons” and, according to the loveable Sasquatch himself, a “truck ton of weird stuff.”

When Lazarus calls it weird…well…’nuff said. It all happens Saturday, June 16th at JJs Bohemia!

…and if you get the reference to “Gravity Falls”, congrats, you’re one of the cool ones!