Catch a rising star at Puckett’s Grocery this Friday

Prepare your ears for some sweet indie music this Friday night at Puckett’s Grocery and Restaurant featuring local musician Courtney Holder.

Kicking off at 9 p.m., enjoy some bluesy indie tunes that will set the mood between that sweet spot of classic Bob Dylan with the gypsy spirit of Stevie Nicks. Courtney will be playing original music with local guitarist Ryan Hitt from the band Stereo Dig, perhaps sprinkling a cover or two just for fun.

Courtney Holder carries a smooth seductive tune with her own brand of acoustic rhythms that promises to offer a cool, easy-listening vibe for the evening. Courtney is a 19-year-old Chattanooga native that was encouraged to pursue music by her dad to take her poetry and singing talent to the next level.

“Seeing Stevie Nicks performing ‘Gypsy’ live is what started me on this dream to make singing and songwriting a full-time career.” Courtney said.

With her amazing playlist of original tunes, she is sure on her way to the top of musical stardom.

Head over to Puckett’s this Friday to show her some local love, and also check out her playlist at courtneyholdermusic.com

Courtney Holder

Friday, 9 p.m.

Puckett’s Grocery and Restaurant

2 W. Aquarium Way

(423) 708-8505

www.puckettsgro.com/chattanooga