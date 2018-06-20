Celebrating the MTV Generation with Rubik's Groove

The ‘80s were a popular time in music history bringing us Michael Jackson, Madonna, David Bowie, Aerosmith, and many more iconic artists. I may have been born in the ‘90s, but I grew up on ‘80s music and when I’m out with my friends, there’s nothing like belting out the lyrics to these classic throwbacks.

Rubiks Groove is a band who like to dress up as different characters while performing 80’s music. Who wouldn’t want to see Edward Van Scissorhands playing the keys? I know that’d be the number one reason for me to be there!

Their other characters include PeeWee, The Karate Kid, Robo Chops, Super Stario, Star Bright, Johnny Lawrence, and Scott “Team Wolf” Howard all rockin’ and rollin’ to the groove.

They get the audience involved and will keep you on your feet all night! Like Lionel Richie says in “All Night Long”, “…let the music play on, everybody sing, everybody dance.”

Plus, to make it even better, Johnny Lawrence plays the cowbell. We always need more cowbell!

If you’re into an ‘80s filled fun night, go see Rubiks Groove this Friday night at 9 p.m. on the Songbirds South stage in the Choo Choo Entertainment Complex. For more information, you can call them at (423) 531-2473 or visit their website at songbirdsguitars.com.