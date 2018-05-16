Chattaboogie Sessions Live this Thursday at JJ's Bohemia

Renowned documentarian and producer Rob Wellborn will be on hand at JJ’s Bohemia this Thursday night filming another episode of Chattaboogie Sessions. Hi$E Cold and Swayyvo will be performing that night as Wellborn records a hip-hop episode of the much-loved homegrown Chattanooga music series.

Doors open at 9 p.m. with Swayyvo taking the stage at 10:00 and Hi$e scheduled to start at 11 p.m.

The musical talent alone makes it a worthwhile show to attend, but the continued support of Chattaboogie Live, an exceptionally well done, much needed addition to the local scene, makes it your best bet for a Thursday night.

Come on out and be part of local music history.