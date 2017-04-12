Chattaboogie Sessions with Warner MC

Good news everybody! Filmmaker/videographer/music lover Rob Wellborn, after a great deal of determination, hard work and setbacks, has announced that Chattaboogie Sessions has now passed the fledgling stage into a full-blown, sustainable ongoing series.

The project is an episodic collection of short subject documentaries showcasing musicians from the Chattanooga scene.

Three episodes are already “in the can” with the latest featuring the incomparable Warner MC (Microdahts/Mdahts) discussing his solo career, poetry, new music and ongoing “beef” with the local ne’er-do-well Eroc whose personal successes Warner credits to his own writing skills.

A mix of interviews and live performance, Chattaboogie Sessions fills an important niche in the local music scene and indeed, is a barometer of the health and ongoing advancement of same said scene.

Warner is, as always, both humble and humorous, and a consummate performer.

Wellborn directs with a light touch, basically allowing his subject a degree of freedom of expression normally missing from interviews.

The production and direction are very high quality and the artists (in the case Warner MC, there is also a debut episode currently available featuring a number of other local favorites) are skilled and entertaining. Find Chattaboogie Sessions on Facebook for links to current episodes or visit YouYube and search for Chattaboogie Sessions-Warner MC-Full Episode.