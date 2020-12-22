Chattanooga Boys Choir Receives A Music Has Value Grant

The Chattanooga Boys Choir has been announced as one of the first five organizations to receive a grant alongside Tacoma, Washington’s Ted Brown Music Outreach, Higley, Arizona’s United Sound, Boston’s Education Through Music and Oklahoma City’s El Sistema Oklahoma.

Chattanooga Boys Choir is a diverse group of over 120 boys aged 8 through senior in high school from more than forty public, private, home, and parochial schools.

Beyond its deep commitment to quality music education, the CBC experience builds a boy's character as well as his talent. All of our choirs reflect an instructional approach designed to nurture self-esteem, leadership, independence, discipline, and responsibility, as well as a life-long love of music.

The organization was surprised during a ZOOM call with the Borchetta’s, which can be viewed and downloaded here: https://app.box.com/s/57id4m2zyg8uz71qm1az32t6b95osqt2.

Just over fifteen years ago, Scott Borchetta opened the doors of a small office on Music Row for a start-up label he named Big Machine Records. With just a handful of employees and few artists, Big Machine put the pedal to the metal and created its own path to become one of the most successful independent record labels in the world.

To celebrate the label’s historic 15-year successes, BMLG President/CEO Scott and his wife Sandi Borchetta, who is BMLG’s Senior Vice President of Creative, announced the launch of a grant fund for 501c3 non-profit music schools and organizations, awarding fifteen recipients with $10,000 grants.

“When we set out on this journey a little over 15 years ago, the mission was the same then as it is now - find great artists and make great music,” said BMLG President, CEO and Founder Scott Borchetta.

“Music comes at us from all corners in all shapes and all sizes. Sandi and I feel the responsibility to continue to enable opportunities for all students to experience music-making, whether it’s the sheer joy of just doing it... all the way to successful recording artist. These first five recipients of MHV grants all have a unique take, and challenge, to carry out this mission. We applaud them and proudly support them.”

The grants are supported by the Borchettas’ MUSIC HAS VALUE Fund, a fund they created in 2015 to provide financial support to organizations which support those who make music, aspire to make music, and access and appreciate music.

