Chattanooga Girls Rock benefit this Sunday at Mellow Mushroom

2016 saw the first ever Girls Rock Camp in Chattanooga and by any standard it was a resounding success. Participation by volunteers and attendees was high and the love and support shown by the community was exceptional.

If you’re out of the loop, Chattanooga Girls Rock is a non-profit group that gives girls aged nine to seventeen the opportunity to spend a week at a summer day camp where they select the instrument of their choice and receive instruction in playing and songwriting, form bands, and ultimately cap-off the week with live performances of their original material.

There are some exciting upcoming announcements regarding this year’s camp, but the most pertinent announcement this week is the upcoming benefit sponsored by Mellow Mushroom on behalf of CGR.

On Sunday, both Mellow Mushroom locations (Hamilton Place and downtown) will be donating 10 percent of all sales that day to CGR. Furthermore, the downtown location will be hosting live performances from Ashley and the X’s, Get Hot or Go Home, and Heatherly as well as some special performances by last year’s CGR alumnae.

There is a $5 admission fee, all proceeds go to benefit CGR and the show runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.