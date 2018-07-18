Chattanooga Girls Rock Showcase this Saturday at Songbirds

Now in its third year, Chattanooga Girls Rock, the week-long all-things-rock-and-roll camp for girls, is stronger than ever.

The non-profit group gives girls aged nine to seventeen the opportunity to spend a week at a summer day camp where they select the instrument of their choice and receive instruction in playing and songwriting, form bands, create media and merchandise in the form of ‘zines, flyers and associated materials, and ultimately cap-off the week with live performances of their original material.

This year’s end of the week showcase and revue is happening this Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Songbirds with tickets available from EventBrite on sale now.

It is an all ages event designed to give the up and coming rockers an opportunity to display their skills in a professional environment on a real stage, replete with sound engineers and lighting. Proceeds go to support future camps.