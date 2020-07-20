Chattanooga Singer/Songwriter Katie Lyon Debuts New EP On Tuesday

Katie Lyon is a fresh new voice on the Chattanooga music scene. A native of Southwest Florida, she now makes Chattanooga her home. Katie’s music resembles the easy listening side of country where you can kick back with a drink on your back porch and let your mind drift into a song.

She is influenced by the sounds of Brandi Carlile, Miranda Lambert, and Kacey Musgraves, as well as George Strait, Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell and other local acts.

Katie is releasing her five-song EP “Some Things Take Time” this Tuesday, July 21st. The album was recorded and produced by Caleb Neff at Juniper Recordings and rides on the coattails of three released singles by the singer-songwriter.

Because of the current pandemic, she'll be debuting her new EP with a Facebook Live virtual performance this Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Join her at facebook.com/events/3648315715197481 to hear an acoustic jam of the entire record and get the chance to win some free merchandise.

To learn more about Katie and her music, visit her website at katielyonmusic.com