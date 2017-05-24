Chattanooga’s Inclusive Hip-Hop Scene

Chattanooga’s inclusive hip-hop scene embraces gender diversity

The musical movement known as hip hop has been around since the ‘70s. Since then, the globalization of hip hop has become more than just a movement by adopting various DJs from all over the world. 

Unfortunately, many of these DJs and emcees, though from varied locations and backgrounds, are rarely female, and in a world so supposedly keen on equality, hip hop’s female problem must be solved. Hip-Hop CHA has made a significant contribution towards solving this problem.

In Chattanooga, hip hop has also become more than a music genre or way to dress—hip hop has become a form of inclusion. Hip-Hop CHA has taken a step towards hip-hop equality by hosting an all-female talent R&B Dance Party this Saturday night. The all-female talent will include DJ Ayomi, Gina T from Alabama, and Nori Nori. 

Hip-Hop CHA is a group of hip-hop lovers who seek to use hip hop to promote inclusion in the Chattanooga area by hosting hip-hop-focused events across the city. By reaching out to local artists, Hip-Hop CHA strives to include both its artists and its participants in the hip-hop scene of Chattanooga.  

Join the ladies this Saturday at the Revelry Room to either chill or party, but probably a little of both.

Hip-Hop CHA R&B Dance Party

Saturday, 8 p.m.

Revelry Room

41 Station St.

(423) 521-2929

www.revelryroom.co

