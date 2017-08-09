Checking out the Hixson music scene with Joey Kneiser

Chattanooga’s music scene is one that is ever growing, and with such a blossoming community of musicians comes a blossoming community of venues to host these incredible local artists.

However, with many of these venues and artists centrally located downtown, we often forget that there are many surrounding cities with their fair share of musicians and concert venues. One of these hidden gems is Halfway House Concerts of Hixson.

Halfway House, according to Lew Card, who runs HHC with his wife, Laura, “is more like huddling around a campfire than around a bar at a loud club. There is no separation between the artists and the listener. Everyone on both sides is encouraged to be part of the conversation and experience.”

Halfway House Concerts is more than just an event venue. HHC provides a connection between each listener and between the listener and the artist. If you’re searching for this kind of experience HHC is hosting two local artists, Joey Kneiser and the Bohannons, this Friday at 8 p.m. So come out and support local music and local small business.

Joey Kneiser with Matt & Marty Bohannon

Friday, 8 p.m.

Halfway House Concerts

Old Dayton Pike

facebook.com/halfwayhouseconcerts

(contact them for directions)