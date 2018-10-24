Chilling With Seaux Chill

Chattanooga can be a tough place to grow up. Twenty years ago the city was not the same as it is today. There is one artist who struggled through the challenges and is doing his best to rise up through the flames, and his name is Seaux Chill.

Seaux Chill is what Chattanooga is all about. With his unique blend of jazz, gospel, and hip-hop, he embodies a lot of what Chattanooga is all about. Songs like “Violet Dreams” and “Your Love” do a great job of showing off his style. Not only is Seaux Chill a talented lyricist and rapper but he also is an excellent pianist.

His first album, Freedom Avenue, dropped in 2017 so we can expect some more fresh beats coming from him soon. Seaux Chill also does his best to give back to the city he grew up in, constantly giving back through his nonprofit work.

His volunteer efforts with the East Lake Expression Engine give local Chattanooga youth a chance to learn and study music.

You can see Seaux Chill, for free, this Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on the lawn of the Bessie Smith Cultural Center.