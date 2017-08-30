Chuck Mosley comes to JJ’s Bohemia Friday, September 8th

Is there life after pop chart success? You’re damn right there is.

To the great unwashed, a singular appearance on the billboard top 40 can earn an artist the derogatory title of “one hit wonder” and if you’re only scale for determining musical talent is Top 40 hits, well, that’s your affair and you have my sympathy because some of the greatest artists in the world have never had even one top 40 hit, yet continue to put on sold-out shows where scalpers make a mint off of hard-to-come-by tickets.

Chuck Mosley of Faith No More may have to weather incessant questions over that one song from that one summer, and he does so with a fair amount of grace, but to define a man’s talent and career over a tune that happened to get some radio play and heavy rotation on MTV (remember when that was a thing?) is to turn your back on a skillful and respected artist that has never stopped writing and performing and is largely regarded as a cult sensation.

Mr. Mosley will be appearing at JJ’s Bohemia on Friday, Sep, 8th in what will absolutely be a memorable show and one that will sell out quickly (tickets are available now.)

Tune in to The Pulse next week for our one-on-one interview with the man and his music.