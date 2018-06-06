Class and sophistication in one amazing voice

Robin Grant and The Standard have a performance this weekend. This is very good news for fans of great music.

Mark it on your calendar and get yourself down to Barking Legs Theater this Saturday at 7 p.m. as the Chattanooga songbird and her band deliver another powerful performance of smooth jazz, torch songs and standards.

The lovely Ms. Grant has received plenty of attention in the last year, including a full review in this publication last June, and with good reason.

Her nonpareil vocal ability combined with one of the tightest bands around makes for an experience that is nothing less than mesmerizing and while this certainly translates well through her albums, nothing can recreate the sheer magic of a live performance.

Beer and wine will be available, as will class, style, elegance and refinement.

To quote on writer who clearly knew what he was talking about, “…listening to Mozart does make you FEEL smarter, and by the same token, listening to Robin Grant makes you FEEL cooler, cosmopolitan and urbane.”