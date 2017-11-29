Coats For The Homeless benefit at The Honest Pint

After St. Patrick’s Day, the Molly Maguires Christmas show is easily the band’s biggest of the year and once again the band is teaming up with the Honest Pint and one of Chattanooga Law Enforcement’s best-looking, bravest and most humble members to promote the third annual clothing collection drive for the homeless.

The show is scheduled for the third Sunday in December (the 17th) at the Honest Pint from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. and will feature the Wolfhounds, Tri-Selkie, The Molly Maguires and a host of other special guests and artists from the community.

There is no cover charge, but attendees are asked to bring whatever articles of clothing (particularly coats and blankets but anything is acceptable) to the event where they will be personally collected by the aforementioned officer and distributed directly to those whose need is especially great this time of year.

If you don’t have any used clothing to donate, gifts of new socks, toiletries and other sundry items are gratefully accepted. Please remember, EVERYTHING you donate will go DIRECTLY to the homeless, the show is free and craic is mighty.