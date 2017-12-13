Cold weather, hot music this weekend

“It never rains in the pubs.” That was the advice our cab driver gave us the first time we landed in Ireland. No, it doesn’t, and while the weather outside might be weenie-shrinkingly cold, there’s plenty of hot music in town this weekend.

On Saturday, the Woodshop presents An Evening of Hip Hop and Homegrown Vibes featuring Kay B. Brown, Bindy, I. Sean and Chris Paul. There will be cocktails, food and artwork from 8 to 9 p.m., then a live recording session from 9 to 11 p.m. with a meet and greet to follow.

That same night Mythical Motors will be releasing their latest album, The Life Stage (reviewed here in the November 29th issue) at Moccasin Bend Brewing Company along with special guests Bark, from Knoxville. That show starts at nine.

Finally, I mentioned a few weeks ago that some local Celtic acts will hosting their annual “Christmas Party/Clothes For The Homeless” show at the Honest Pint on Sunday at 7 p.m.

In keeping with the spirit of the season, I’d like to mention that Amigos Mexican Restaurant in Hixson will be hosting their annual open invitation Christmas Party that afternoon to gather toys for the Forgotten Children’s Fund.

This has been a very successful event in the past but unfortunately the organizer (Monica) suffered a tragic personal loss very recently and has been unable to devote the energy and attention she is known for to the cause.

As a result, as of this writing, the collection boxes are woefully underfilled. So if you find yourself in the area, stop in for some fine cuisine and libations and drop off a few toys for children who wouldn’t have any otherwise.