Come catch a rising country star at Songbirds this Friday

NBC’s The Voice semi-finalist, Amber Carrington, will be performing this Friday at the Songbirds Guitar Museum for their Rhythm & Boo event.

Some say that Amber sings with little to no effort, as her voice comes naturally, allowing her to sing with style and ease. She is a small-town country girl who was raised in the great state of Texas.

Amber gained American’s attention when she succeeded as a semi-finalist on Season 4 of The Voice where her stunning voice challenged her coach, Adam Levine of Maroon 5.

Levine was able to push Amber’s talent and powerhouse voice into uncharted territory, landing her in the top 10 of the iTunes charts and locked her into a spot on The Voice’s top five performers.

Amber is currently living in Nashville, where she recently performed at the Grand Ole Opry for the third time. She is also working hard to record her first single with original material. Amber and her band will be presenting the women of old school country music: Patsy Cline, Tammy Wynette, Dolly Parton and many more. This country girl is on her way to the top, so come get a listen while you can!

Amber Carrington Band

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Songbirds Guitar Museum

35 Station St.

(423) 531-2473

www.songbirdsguitars.com