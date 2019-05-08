Come On Down To Barnaroo!

The North Chickamauga Creek Conservancy invites you to an event in support of conservation of the Chickamauga Creek watershed—Barnaroo! Described as an “evening with friends, family, & pickin’,” Barnaroo is a kid-friendly, camping-optional hullabaloo up at Richards’ Barn, 7777 Harrier Hill, Signal Mountain, this Saturday, May 11.

Headlining the event will be The Wooks, a Lexington, KY jamgrass band; Randy Steele, a local acoustic storyteller and banjo picker; and the up-and-coming Maygen Navarro with her classic rock and blues band out of central Florida.

If you’re camping, you can start setting up at noon; general public can enter the event at 1 p.m. An electric shuttlebus will transport people who need it from their car to the Barn and back.

Come hungry, because World Food Tribe LLC is bringing their food truck and serving up grub with an eclectic vibe. Or, you can bring your own picnic basket.

This is a particular poignant year for Barnaroo, in view of the new developments anticipated to Chickamauga Creek (see our writer Sandy Kurtz’ feature on the planned Red Wolves Stadium between Spring Creek and West Chickamauga Creek). If you love the environment, especially our local creeks and wetlands, this is one benefit you don’t want to miss!