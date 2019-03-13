Come Out And Party On The Parkway

Finally, the air is warming, the slush is melting, and green leaves are hovering like hummingbirds on the willow fronds. It’s time to listen to music and dance.

And dance you can, this Saturday at the annual St. Paddy’s Party on the Parkway downtown on Patten Parkway. Now in its sixth year, all proceeds from the popular daylong event will go to support Chattanooga Sound Corps and Chattanooga’s Kids on the Block.

Commencing immediately after the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the event features non-stop live music indoors and out, a “kid zone” packed with activities for the little ones from 3 to 6 p.m., traditional food, dancers, pipers, buskers, artists, and more.

The music lineup includes local artists Nick Lutsko, Spinster, The Molly Maguires (celebrating their 20th anniversary), Psychic Dungeon, Summer Dregs, I Can Japan, Kerchief, Dirty Blonde, Ayla Sylver, The Scarlet Love Conspiracy, Monday Night Social, Better Thieves, Stringers Ridge, and many more.

The entirety of Patton Parkway will be dedicated to the event, and tickets are available now through Eventbrite. Bring your children, your pets, or just yourself and spend a spring day supporting some great causes.