Country, Blues, Gospel, Punk: it’s all there with Deer Tick

Starting out in 2004 as a star-struck duo known as My Other Face, the now four-piece band Deer Tick is five records into an affluent music career.

Frontman John Joseph McCauley concocted the name after finding a deer tick on the back of his head from his hike in Morgan–Monroe State Forest.

Since then, the band went on to reach peek popularity in the early 2010’s and continues on to this day.

The band has been dubbed rock-and-country by their listeners, but is self-described as alternative rock and “proud not to sing with a twang.”

It was in the late 2000’s when the band began to take notoriety among its contemporaries musically juxtaposed counterparts, Modest Mouse and Bright Eyes. They have released their first new album since Negativity (2013), titled simply Vol.1, and as a result, the band is back on tour in what can be described as Deer Tick 2.0.

It’s given them a chance, in their own words, “to flex their punk-inspired garage rock muscles.”

Oklahoma native and American singer-songwriter John Moreland will also join the fray. The show starts at 9 p.m. at the Songbird Museums South Stage located on 35 Station St. For more information, visit songbirdsguitars.com.