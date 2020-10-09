CSO Hosting Weeklong Beethoven’s 5(th)K Virtual Race

The Chattanooga Symphony & Opera is excited to announce a fun and exciting way to support the region's local orchestra while also getting some steps in: Beethoven's 5(th)K!

Since this race is virtual, you can participate from anywhere in the world – not just Chattanooga. Ongoing quarantines and social distancing may keep us from running or walking together, but we are excited to tackle the distance alongside you virtually!

Less than two months after the CSO performed Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony to a nearly-sold out crowd at the Tivoli Theatre, the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered concert halls across the world and performances were put on pause. We’re looking (and listening) back while getting some fresh air and exercise.

The CSO will provide a playlist of all four movements of Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony (plus a few extras) for your run/walk.

Participants can complete the virtual race at any point during October 10-17, and locals have the chance to run into CSO musicians performing at the Tennessee Riverpark…keep an eye out for more information on when and where to find them along your route.

All participants will receive a 5(th)K T-shirt with registration, and there will be prizes for both individual and team fundraisers!

You can learn more and register for the event at runsignup.com/Race/TN/Chattanooga/ChattSymphony5K, and all proceeds will support the CSO Annual Fund.

