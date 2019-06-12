Don’t Miss Jordan Hallquist

Jordan Hallquist is a singer/songwriter who was born and raised in Chattanooga. He began singing in his church at the age of three and was playing guitar by the time he turned twelve. His love for music runs deep, starting with his grandmother and running all the way to Jordan and his brother.

Some of Jordan’s influences include Jason Isbell, Bruce Springsteen, and Neil Young. This is heard the moment he picks up his guitar. His unique voice and unmatched guitar skills prove his sound is a mix between classic rock and Americana—he even brings a little hint of the blues.

Jordan Hallquist is confident singing anywhere from a small local coffee shop to the more carefree and chaotic environment of the night scene. He perfectly adjusts to his surroundings both with his covers of popular songs and with his own pieces, keeping the crowd on their feet and ready for anything.

Jordan Hallquist performs around the Chattanooga area regularly. This weekend be sure to catch him at The FEED Co. Table & Tavern on Friday night, where his performance will begin at 9 p.m. Enjoy delicious food and then head out to the covered porch to hear some of the best music in the area.