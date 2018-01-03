Drakeford duo to delight Puckett’s this Friday

Chattanooga is brimming with talented artists. Whether they be painters, writers, dancers, it’s hard to find the diamonds amongst the glimmering gems. It’s the harsh truth that not everyone’s “got it,” but one duo that does can be found at Puckett’s this Friday night: Drakeford. The husband and wife singer/songwriter duo are the epitome of beautiful music made by beautiful people.

After reaching the second round on American Idol in 2009, Drakeford decided to follow his passion for music outside of his comfort zone of the States and head overseas to share his faith through song and spoken word.

As Fate would have it, in Turkey, Drakeford met his now wife and the other half of his duo, Lucy Jayne. They recently made the move to Chattanooga after years living abroad, continent hopping with their melodies.

Together they’ll fill Puckett’s rafters with their pop and jazz-inspired tunes that brought them around the world together. Their unique blend of the world’s various genres gives their music an edge not so easily found here in the States, and one that is sure to warm your ears and hearts.

Drakeford

Friday, 9 p.m.

Puckett’s Restaurant

2 W. Aquarium Way

(423) 708-8505

puckettsgro.com/chattanooga