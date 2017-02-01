Dynamic artists Eighth Blackbird dazzle at UTC Fine Arts Center on Monday

Four-time Grammy award winners Eighth Blackbird are preparing to dazzle the UTC Fine Arts Center this coming Monday. The sextet, which has been referred to as “super-musicians” by the Los Angeles Times, combine the exquisite talent of a string quartet with the enthusiasm of a rock band; they even have the visual appearance of a theater company.

With all of these elements put into one six-piece package, the magic of Eighth Blackbird is definitely a show you don’t want to miss.

Eighth Blackbird was formed in 1996 by six undergraduates studying at Oberlin Conservatory in Ohio. However, the group didn’t begin receiving widespread recognition until they won the Concert Artists Guild Competition in 1998.

Since then, they have won four Grammys, the MacArthur Award for Creative and Effective Institutions, Chamber Music America’s Visionary Award and Musical America’s Ensemble of the Year (2017).

The group’s sound is a hauntingly beautiful mix of the elements of a symphony paired with the vibrancy of a rock band. The combination of flute, clarinet, violin and viola, cello, percussion and piano emphasizes the sheer brilliance of each note performed by the group.

With the breathtaking sound of each instrument that creates the alluring melodies that are Eighth Blackbird, this is a show you won’t soon forget.

Eighth Blackbird

Monday, 7:30 p.m.

UTC Fine Arts Center

752 Vine St.

(423) 425-4269

www.utc.edu/fine-arts-center