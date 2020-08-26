Early James Headlines The Final Friday Of (Virtual) Nightfall

Nightfall, Chattanooga’s long-lived free summertime music series, will wrap up its virtual season this Friday with performances from headliner Early James and local opener the Tennessee Ruminators!

Recorded at the newly renovated Mountain Arts Community Center (the MACC) on Signal Mountain, the show will be streamed from 7-8 pm on the Nightfall Music Series Facebook page as well as on Nightfall Virtual August 28 on YouTube. John Rawlston, Nightfall’s stage manager for over 30 years, will host. Nightfall is produced by Chattanooga Presents.

Opening this Friday’s show with a 20-minute set at 7 pm is the Tennessee Ruminators. The TN Ruminators are Kathy Veazey and John Rawlston, two veteran musicians who call on their experiences before audiences to create a laidback but colorful performance. They explore the genres of early R&B, Americana (that kitchen sink full of mismatched dishes, such as folk, blues, and rock), with a little martini lounge jazz thrown in.

Kathy plays keyboard and slide guitar, and John plays guitar. All songs performed during their set will showcase new original tunes written after the pandemic shutdown. They are known to sing and play a variety of material as a duo, but they also love playing as a full band.

Headlining the show with a 40-minute set from 7:20-8 pm will be soulful Alabama singer/songwriter Early James. Born Frederick James Mullis Jr., Early James uses his expressive voice to draw from a deep well of American roots music with a stripped-down blend of Southern blues, folk and tongue-in-cheek classic country.

Drawing their influences from Hank Williams to Miles Davis and Johnny Cash, this raw combination of James and his four-piece band offers a musical meltdown that draws from the rich lyrical content of the south, using lyrics that are often dark but with a sardonic sense of humor.

While working in Birmingham, James caught the attention of Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys who was taken by James' unique style and instantly knew he wanted to produce his debut album, Singing for My Supper, just released this spring. Though derailed by the pandemic, his plans for 2020 included touring to support Shovels and Rope, The Lone Bellow, The Marcus King Band, and The Black Keys.

Check out our “Flashback” Playlists or support Nightfall through purchasing a 2020 commemorative t-shirt at nightfallchattanooga.com.

