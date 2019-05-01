Egoless Comes To JJ’s Bohemia

JJ’s Bohemia has long been the place to hear…everything. Styles and genres that could never have found a home in Chattanooga are regularly welcomed with open arms at JJ’s, cementing its status as the nexus of all things musical in the area.

This Friday JJ’s does it again, this time by welcoming internationally renowned DJ/producer/performer/technician/wizard cyborg Egoless, all the way from Croatia!

The ability of Egoless to deconstruct, mix, edit, and dub on the fly means that no two sets are ever the same, except inasmuch as they are ALL high energy, powerhouse performances.

With styles ranging from dub, dubstep, and grime to full-on experimental music, Egoless defies easy description while demonstrating mastery of genre and technique that border on the mystical.

Tickets are available now for this one-of-a-kind show with the performance scheduled from 9 p.m. until closing this Friday night at JJ’s.