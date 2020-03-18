Embracing Emotions

It’s in crazy times like the present we could all use a bit of hope—hope for the future, for the unknown, and for the unprecedented times that are constantly changing.

But occasionally, we all enjoy a sad song to help cope when the timing is appropriate.

Amy LaVere will be here to contribute, by bringing her ever-steady Americana roots as well as her unpredictable nature, to The Woodshop this Saturday along with the accompaniment of Will Sexton on guitar.

The duo has performed together many times and each time falls nothing short of a perfect blend. Together, they force the emotion from the depths of your soul and pull you in with each preciously haunting beat.

Amy and Will can level with you about loss and the feeling of despair as their raw messages celebrate emotions that are often avoided, acknowledging it’s okay to let your guard down and embrace reality.

Ruthless with the lyrics and tone of her voice, Amy tells it how it is and is not going to hold back.

Doors open at 8:30 p.m. and the music starts at 9 p.m. Come ready for an intimate performance as you allow Amy and Will’s music to speak to you. All you need to do is be willing to listen.