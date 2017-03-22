Emily Scott Robinson gets deeply southern this Friday at Puckett's

When listening to Emily Scott Robinson I got chill-you-to-the-bone chills thanks in part to her piercingly beautiful voice that cut right through me, and each powerful lyric that told me something about myself while opening a small window into the life of Robinson.

Emily Scott Robinson is an Americana singer songwriter who grew up in North Carolina and had recently lived in Chattanooga. Robinson told me that she is, “Excited to come back to Chattanooga” and is looking forward to sharing her music that is “deeply southern in [both] sound and story.”

Robinson plays solo on stage with just her Gibson guitar that she uses to tell stories to all in attendance. Robinson takes a lot of inspiration from people. She draws on their personalities, and journeys to both write and perform with such an alluring passion. Robinson also takes a lot of inspiration from her own life, and the journey she has been on.

This 2016 Kerrville New Folk Award Winner is currently touring through the southeast promoting her album, Magnolia Queen. Robinson’s stage presence evokes emotion and shows passion just like her sound and stories. Don’t miss your chance to hear the beautiful vocals of Robinson.

Emily Scott Robinson

Friday, 9 p.m.

Puckett’s Grocery and Restaurant

2 W. Aquarium Way

(423) 708-8505

www.puckettsgro.com/Chattanooga