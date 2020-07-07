Enjoy new ways to stay connected to Nightfall

Celebrate Nightfall’s musical legacy through a new playlist compilation as well as commemorative Nightfall t-shirts for 2020.

You can now enjoy seven new playlists which include songs from artists who’ve appeared at the Nightfall Concert Series over the course of its 32-year history. These playlists, curated by Nightfall’s long-time producer Carla Pritchard, each feature 25 songs from selected artists during each five-year span of the series starting in 1988 and going through 2019. These Spotify playlists are available on the NightfallChattanooga.com website.

“These playlists are not all-inclusive, but they represent a variety of my past favorites and serve as a fun reminder of the many great acts who’ve been part of this community series over the years,” said Pritchard. Given that we’ve had to suspend regular live shows so far this year and shift to virtual performance, it seemed like a great time to reflect on the strong history of music that we’ve been able to present on the Nightfall stage since its very early days as Chattanooga’s summertime gathering place.”

Also now available through the Nightfall website are new commemorative t-shirts that include a list of every band that’s ever appeared at the series since 1988. According to Pritchard, “This is the only time we’ve ever listed them together on a shirt, and people always find some of the names to be surprising.” Shirts are priced at the regular cost of $15 and can be shipped for an additional $2.

Virtual Nightfall shows continue to be webcast at 7pm each Friday on Facebook at Nightfall Music Series and on YouTube at Nightfall Virtual (and show date) until further notice.

Look for the latest news about Nightfall and opportunities to celebrate its long history of great music through nightfallchattanooga.com