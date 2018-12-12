Enjoy The Winter Vibes At Barking Legs

So far this holiday season we’ve fluctuated from unseasonably warm days to a wave of brisk, frost-dusted mornings. Me, I’m looking forward to a constant chill dedicated to gloves, hats, and winter vibes, and it seems Seaux Chill and Friends are looking for much of the same.

This Thursday, Dodds Avenue’s Barking Legs will host Seaux Chill and Friends as they perform a collection of Christmas classics with their own chilly twist as well as original music.

Starting at 7 p.m., artists like Kimmie J, Garrell Woods, Given Arnold, and more will join Seaux Chill for a night filled with cool winter vibes you won’t want to miss.

Plan for an evening of cold weather and hot music Thursday as we usher in winter the best way we know how: with dope music and chill vibes. What better way to kick off what will hopefully be a “seaux” chill holiday season?

Tickets at the door will only cost you fifteen bucks and for the music lover in your life, there is no cooler, more reasonably priced experience to give them instead of a gift. And no need for wrapping paper.