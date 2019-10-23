Enjoying Music By Firelight

Looking for a family outing, a unique date night, or a great hang with friends? Then make sure you attend the last performance of the 2019 Fireside: Outdoor Concert Series. This family-friendly event, sponsored by Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union, welcomes people of all ages and is a great place to celebrate the autumn season.

This concert will conclude the Outdoor Concert Series, which consisted of a musical performance every Thursday in October. The show will be held on the porch of Sniteman Log Cabin at Greenway Farms. The rustic outdoor venue includes a fire pit, so make sure to bring blankets, chairs, and s’mores supplies.

The Concert Series will end its successful run with Randy Steele. The extraordinary banjo player will take you on a musical journey with his signature blend of bluegrass and country styled tunes. There will also be complimentary flashlights for the first 200 people who attend the concert.

So, to make sure you don’t miss out on something great, head out to Greenway Farms. The next concert will be held this Thursday from at 7 p.m. For more information, call Greenway Farms at (423) 425-6311.