Falling In Love with the Choral Arts this Thursday

As if Spring had not left its victims “twitterpated” enough, the Choral Arts of Chattanooga will combine the romantic feelings of the spring season with a lush bouquet of voices and genres in its final concert of the ’16-’17 season “Falling in Love.”

This concert will consist of classical, theatrical, and contemporary music genres that express joy, life, and love. Directed by Darrin Hassevoort, the Choral Arts of Chattanooga continues to be a source of vocal excellence in the Chattanooga area since its inception in 1985.

Along with other choirs such as the CSO Chorus, the Choral Arts of Chattanooga is a volunteer chorus with the intention of spreading the artistry of choral music throughout Chattanooga.

Uniquely, however, the Choral Arts of Chattanooga prides itself in strengthening Chattanooga’s arts community by implementing school music programs to keep high school and college-aged citizens interested in choir post-graduation. With such a noble cause in mind, the Choral Arts of Chattanooga deserves the attention of all music lovers.

Join Darrin Hassevoort and the Choral Arts of Chattanooga at the Second Presbyterian Church, Thursday at 7:30 p.m. for a complex, romantic, and joyful presentation.

“Falling In Love” — Choral Arts of Chattanooga

Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Second Presbyterian Church

700 Pine St.

(423) 266-2828

www.choralartsofchattanooga.org