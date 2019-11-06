Fiddles, Banjos, And More

Calling all bluegrass lovers and fans! Starting this Thursday is the Third Annual Forever Bluegrass Festival. Musicians from all over the Southeast will be congregating at Mountain Cove Farms in Chickamauga, Georgia, to give music lovers an unforgettable three days of nonstop bluegrass.

This family-friendly festival will include some of the most talented musicians on the East Coast. The festival will feature 20 bands with headliners like The Lonesome River Band, The Kody Norris Show, David Peterson and 1946, and others from across the region.

And if that’s not enough, there will be pop-up jam sessions around the campsite to feed your need for bluegrass.

Don’t want to miss out on any music? There will be campsites available to rent for the duration of the festival. Hot food and concessions will be on hand, as well as booths from local arts and craft vendors.

Tickets can be bought on their website, ForeverBluegrass.com, through the mail, or at the gate. Ticket prices range from $10.30 to $66.95 per person. Children 15 and under are free but must be accompanied by and parent or guardian.

The festival’s hours are Thursday, 5 to 9 p.m., Friday, 1 to 11 p.m., and Saturday, noon to 10 p.m. For more information, visit their website or call (423) 605-7975.

If you’re a die-hard bluegrass fan, head on down to Mountain Cove Farms at 994 Dougherty Gap Rd. this weekend and get your twang on!