First Annual Flavorless Fest is this weekend on East 11th Street

What do you get when you throw sixteen DJs and tons of your dance-centric friends into an abandoned warehouse over the course of two days?

A hell of a good time known as Flavorless Fest, Chattanooga’s first two-day music festival to be held in, not a field, not on the riverfront, but in an abandoned warehouse on East 11th Street.

Buy tickets for you and all of your friends and find yourself surrounded with incredible sound from DJs hailing from Chattanooga, Nashville, Knoxville, Atlanta and Copenhagen by way of Virginia. It’ll be an experience unlike any other, and one party few Chattanoogans have had the opportunity to attend.

The full lineup can be found online at flavorless.haus, but a peek into the sixteen artists includes Birdmaster Kevin, DJ Southtek, Paradiso, and Synaptic Flow.

Starting as monthly parties, Flavorless has been providing tastes of Southern sound so well that it has grown into the first annual Flavorless Fest, so consider yourself part of freaking history.

The fest will be held this Friday night starting at 7 p.m., throughout Saturday and into the wee hours of Sunday morning, capping at 3 a.m. Check eventbrite.com for tickets before the party to end the summer has passed.