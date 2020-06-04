First Nightfall Virtual Shows Start This Friday

Nightfall, Chattanooga’s long-lived summertime music series, will begin it’s 33rd season with virtual concerts beginning this Friday, June 5 at 7pm. Following the usual format of the shows, but held within a shorter timeframe, it will begin with a 20-minute set by a local opener, followed by a 40-minute national headliner.

The local sets are being recorded at the newly renovated Mountain Arts Community Center (the MACC) on Signal Mountain and will be streamed on the Nightfall Music Series Facebook page as well as on Nightfall Virtual June 5 on YouTube. John Rawlston, Nightfall’s stage manager for over 30 years, will host. Nightfall is produced by Chattanooga Presents.

The Smoky Nights from Cookeville, TN, will open the show this Friday with an all-original set of pop folk music, followed by the Cajun fiddler Waylon Thibodeaux performing with his band from the Bayou.

The Smoky Nights were the first runner-up in this year’s Road to Nightfall competition and will be making their Nightfall debut this Friday. Fronted by husband and wife Anthony and Lily Nguyen, the band also includes an interesting assortment of guitar, mandolin, drums, bass and violin, all coming together for a “smooth, yet very Tennessee sound.” Their blend of pop, R&B, soul and folk creates a very entertaining live show.

Waylon Thibodeaux has been dubbed “Louisiana’s Rockin Fiddler.” This talented, self-taught Cajun musician from just south of New Orleans has gained a notable reputation as one of Louisiana’s best- known recording artists. Get ready to dance in your living rooms, because Thibodeaux’s rollicking, crowd-pleasing performance is exactly what one would expect from someone who, at age 16, was Louisiana’s state fiddle champion.

Waylon describes his music as “Cajun, but not too traditional, it’s Zydeco with a pinch of New Orleans’ sound, a small pinch of South Louisiana “Swamp Pop”, a taste of Country and a little Rock n’ Roll.” Waylon’s depth and versatility as a Louisiana performer is showcased in several earlier recordings, but his latest release, “Here We Go Again” is a blues-focused collection.

Tune in during the live webcast at 7pm each week to also participate in a Nightfall trivia question between sets for a chance to win some Nightfall prizes such a commemorative t-shirt, sponsor swag, a case of Mich Ultra and hand sanitizer from Lass & Lion!

Virtual shows will continue each Friday night at 7pm in June and likely July. Organizers are hopeful that there may be some live shows possible late in the season for potential August or September shows.

Look for the latest news about Nightfall and opportunities to celebrate its long history of great music through nightfallchattanooga.com