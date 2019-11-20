Five Finger Death Punch Rocks Into Town

Do you love rock music? How about heavy metal? Five Finger Death Punch will be blowing minds with their head banging melodies this Saturday evening at McKenzie Arena.

Known for their many successful albums and hit songs, Five Finger Death Punch (FFDP) has earned their reputation as one of the best metal bands in the country.

Formed in Las Vegas in 2005, FFDP quickly became one of the most popular heavy metal bands in the country, with their debut album The Way of The Fist going gold, and their follow-up album War Is The Answer quickly going platinum. They are currently on the road supporting the seventh studio album, And Justice For None.

But wait, there’s more. They will be joined by three other popular bands, including Three Days Grace, Bad Wolves, and Fire From the Gods. Make sure you don’t miss out on the heaviest rock and roll concert of the year.

Tickets are available on ticketoffices.com and start at $35. A portion of the tickets sold will be donated to the Gary Sinise Foundation: a charity dedicated to veterans, first responders, and American defenders.