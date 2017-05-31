Flying to Cambridge Square on Paper Wings

Many Chattanoogans know about the weekly Chattanooga Market and its many charms, vendors, and yummy food trucks. However, the word is still spreading about the equally charming Cambridge Square Night Market that occurs every Friday evening just up the road in Ooltewah.

Cambridge Square is a fast growing development in Ooltewah, and the Cambridge Square Night Market is full of local vendors and great music. This Friday, attendees of the market will have the opportunity to listen to an up-and-coming female duo called Paper Wings.

The Paper Wings duo, Emily Mann and Wilhelmina Frankzerda, both grew up in the Pacific Northwest—Oregon and California, respectively—but were increasingly influenced by traditional American music as well as Celtic and classical music.

The folk duo presents a new take on old-fashioned acoustics inspired by their love of tradition, old beauty, and the desire to combine those things with new and original sounds. Inspired by great artists such as Bob Dylan and Pete Seeger, Paper Wings utilizes classical vocal harmonies, fiddle, guitar, and banjo.

With innovative yet timeless music, Paper Wings is sure to aurally please any listener. Come to Cambridge Square for a fun night of corn hole, frozen yogurt, and great music.

Paper Wings

Friday 6 p.m.

Cambridge Square Night Market

9453 Bradmore Ln.

(423) 648-2496

chattanoogamarket.com/cambridge