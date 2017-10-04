Free pickin’ at Ross’s Landing this weekend

Bluegrass is one of those timeless American pastimes that needs no introduction. Located a little south of Appalachia and slightly north of Northern Georgia, Chattanooga is geographically situated in the precise location for optimum bluegrass efficiency. It’s in our blood, so to speak, woven deep within our history.

For the 11th consecutive year, The 3 Sisters Bluegrass Festival will be delivering a collection of talented pickers, fiddlers, and mandolin players to Ross’s Landing for free. It’s no surprise the festival has been dubbed one of the top-five bluegrass festivals in the country, offering over twelve total hours of toe-tapping melodies in the heart of downtown.

Rain or shine, the festival includes big names like the Del McCoury Band, Bryan Sutton, and Sam Bush. It’s recommended to bring lawn chairs and blankets to get comfy as you absorb these performances, and beer and food will be available for sale to any interested patrons who don’t want to miss even a second.

Even if you don’t decide stop in and catch a few tunes, expect bluegrass pickin’ to ring throughout downtown for a few days. It will surely add a melodic backdrop to the monotonous hustle and bustle of the urban vista, and I’m expecting at least one rendition of “Dueling Banjos” to draw in curious listeners regardless of music preference.

3 Sisters Music Festival

Friday, 6 p.m. & Saturday, Noon

Ross’s Landing

201 Riverfront Pkwy.

(423) 265-0771

www.3sistersbluegrass.com