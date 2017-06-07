Friday I’m In Love

This Friday night is the night to see…well, everything really. The biggest problem you’re going to face is deciding where to go.

So, with that in mind, your humble music editor is here to help.

Local Irish boys The Red Rogues open the Riverbend Festival at 6:30 p.m. on the Unum Stage (the one up near the Hunter Museum) with their tasty brand of Celtic goodness. There are few other musical acts on the riverfront that night, as well, but the Red Rogues should be on your “must see” list.

Then at eight o’clock, Hip-Hop CHA present local wunderkind and rising star Kay B Brown at the Revelry Room, along with Hi$e Cold. If you want to know how I really feel about Brown, simply pick up last week’s issue of The Pulse or check out the story on our website at chattanoogapulse.com.

Local favorites Rye Baby take the stage at Dumpy’s over on Highway 64 in Ocoee at 9 p.m. with special guest General Dollars, if you feel like making a bit of a road trip (they’re worth it).

And finally, punk legend and founder of Television, Richard Lloyd, brings the Richard Lloyd Group (with special guest Bark) to J.J.’s Bohemia at 9:30 p.m.

That’s an impressive slate of talent and proof once again that despite the naysayers, the Chattanooga music is bigger and badder than ever with no sign of slowing down anytime soon.