Friday’s Virtual Nightfall Features Award-Winning Singer Songrwriters

Nightfall, Chattanooga’s long-lived free summertime music series, will present a great night of original music during this Friday’s virtual show starting at 7 pm with local singer Brandy Robinson, followed at 7:20 by a headline set by Cuban-Canadian artist Alex Cuba.

Recorded at the newly renovated Mountain Arts Community Center (the MACC) on Signal Mountain, the show will be streamed from 7-8 pm on the Nightfall Music Series Facebook page as well as on Nightfall Virtual July 17 on YouTube. John Rawlston, Nightfall’s stage manager for over 30 years, will host. Nightfall is produced by Chattanooga Presents.

Opening the show at 7 pm is Brandy Robinson, Brandy Robinson creates a style that is all her own with poetic lyrics, irresistible melodies, funky guitar riffs, and soulful scats. sports a husky voice and some formidable guitar chops.

Whether knocking out some pretty acoustic runs on the song "Traveling Mercies" or nasty electric riffs on the song "People That Walk By" or some soulful funk on "Inspiration," Robinson delivers with skill and taste. She has two records out on her own music label, GuitarMama Records. Her virtual Nightfall set will be performed as a duo with percussionist Yattie Westfield.

Headlining the show with a 40-minute set from 7:20-8 pm will be Cuban-Canadian singer-songwriter Alex Cuba. Born Alex Puentes in Cuba in 1974, his music reflects primarily Latin and African influences, but with a mix of funk, jazz and pop.

Alex Cuba received a Latin Grammy on November 21, 2013 and has won two Juno Awards for World Music Album of the Year: in 2006 for Humo de Tabaco, and in 2008 for his second album, Agua del Pozo. In 2010 he won the Latin Grammy for Best New Artist. His 2015 album, Healer, earned him a Latin Grammy Award for Best Singer-Songwriter Album and a Grammy Award nomination for Best Latin Pop Album.

His trademark sugarcane-sweet melodies, pop-soul hooks and rock chords subtly subvert commonly held notions of what Cuban music is, creating his own “Latin Soul” genre. His virtual show for Nightfall was recorded this week from his home in Smithers, British Columbia.

Virtual shows will continue each Friday night through the end of August.

Look for the latest news about Nightfall, check out our “Flashback” Playlists or support Nightfall through purchasing a 2020 commemorative t-shirt at nightfallchattanooga.com.

