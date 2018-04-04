From Krispy Kreme to Froggy Fresh

Rapper Froggy Fresh, formerly known as Krispy Kreme, is still hot and on tour. Performing at Songbird Stages this Thursday, Froggy Fresh is a hip-hop based musician, originally from Michigan, by the name of Tyler Stephen Cassidy.

He came to fame after his music video, “The Baddest”, was uploaded to YouTube back on April 20, 2012. His Southern sounding accent stuck out as a defining feature of Cassidy’s music. At the time, he became an internet sensation and even made an appearance on Tosh.0 as a web redemption.

Cassidy works closely with his best friend, Money Maker Mike, who’s involvement is so great one could consider this a duo rap group. The two have praised the works of Tupac Shakur and even commemorated him in their song, “Best Friends.”

Their performances can be rather theatrical. Including back flips, insane projections, and a meet and greet that will probably involve Froggy Fresh showing you he’s “gonna steal your wife,” or so he says. The music is comedic by nature; however, the beats are “fresh” and his lyrics are powerful.

Froggy Fresh is performing this Thursday, 7:30 p.m., at Songbirds Guitar Museum located on 35 Station St. For more information, visit songbirdsguitars.com.