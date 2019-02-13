From Stage To (Hopeful) Stardom

In one of the most genuinely interesting and exciting artistic competitions to come along, The Camp House on MLK Blvd. presents Songwriters Stage 2019 next Tuesday, February 19th.

Tuesday's performance is one of a series of five events in the Songwriters Stage series. This time around eight local singer/songwriters will perform for judges and the audience in an elimination format.

Two winners—one selected by the judges, the other selected by the audience—will move on to the series finale.

This month’s event features a selection of well-known and beloved local artists including Alea Tveit, Alex Volz, Jamal Traub, Joel Harris, Marcy Tabor, Robinson Renard, Stephen Busie, and Victoria Priest, with a half-time performance by special guest MC Katrina Barclay.

Doors open at 7 p.m., with the competition commencing at 7:30. If you enjoy local musicians of talent and serious songwriting chops, circle next Tuesday on your calendar.

For more information or to register for competition in future installments of the series, email songwritersstage@gmail.com